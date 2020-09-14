MARION — Pentwater finished fourth in the boys' race Saturday at the Marion Steeplechase.
Freshman Abie VanDuinen led the Falcons with a seventh-place finish, earning a time of 20:29.8. Mitchel Daniels set a new personal best time of 23:24.0 and finished 15th, with James Davis right behind him in 16th (23:24.3). Jordan Bales placed 19th with a time of 24:08.5 to round out Pentwater's varsity runners.
In the girls' two-mile race, freshmen Abby Hughes and Ireland Breitner finished 19th and 21st respectively, with times of 20:32.0 and 22:35.8.