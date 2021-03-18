WALKERVILLE — Pentwater dominated rival Walkerville Wednesday night in a non-conference matchup, picking up a 65-37 win.
Three Falcons (8-3) hit double figures in scoring in the impressive win. Khole Hofmann led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Blake Bringedahl added 15 points, six boards, five assists and seven steals. Jack Stoneman chipped in 11 points.
"Sharing the ball well on offense tonight, the Falcons were able to capitalize (with) nine of 11 players scoring," Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said.