CUSTER — Pentwater lost a 66-48 decision to an excellent Baldwin team Thursday night in the district semifinals, ending its season.
The Falcons (9-5) played hard throughout the game and managed to get Baldwin's big early lead down to nine at one point in the third quarter, but couldn't get any closer.
Senior Blake Bringedahl went out on a high note individually for Pentwater, putting in a team-best 18 points.
"The entire team kept high spirits, were focused and worked hard to make comeback after comeback," Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas said. "It was incredible to see the blend of upperclassmen and underclassmen work together in a high-intensity platform."
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr scored 16 points for the Falcons, and Will Werkema-Grondsma pulled in 10 rebounds. Jack Stoneman had 10 points and eight boards.