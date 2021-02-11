BRETHREN — Pentwater lost its conference-opening game to Brethren Wednesday night, 54-37, as it struggled on offense.
The Falcons shot just 14-of-54 from the field and 2-from-18 from three-point distance, keeping them from capitalizing on a solid early effort on defense.
Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr paced Pentwaterr (1-1, 0-1 West Michigan D League) with 11 points. Khole Hofmann added eight points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Will Werkema-Grondsma had 11 boards.
PENTWATER (37) Bringedahl 1 4-4 7, Werkema-Grondsma 2 0-1 4, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 2-6 11, Hofmann 4 0-0 8, Hugo 0 0-1 0, Stoneman 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 7-14 37.
BRETHREN (54) Wojciechowski 6 9-16 22, K. King 3 5-6 12, Bradford 1 0-0 2, M. King 2 0-0 6, Fischer 5 0-2 11, Beccaria 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 15-26 54.
Pentwater.... 8 9 10 10 — 37
Brethren......11 15 14 14 — 54
Three-point goals — Pentwater 2 (Bringedahl, Plummer-Eisenlohr), Brethren 5 (Wojciechowski, K. King, M. King 2, Fischer). Total fouls — Pentwater 21, Brethren 16. Fouled out — Plummer-Eisenlohr, Hofmann.