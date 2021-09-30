BEAR LAKE — Pentwater's boys placed second Wednesday at the West Michigan D League's third jamboree this season, at Bear Lake. The Falcon girls finished fourth.
Abe VanDuinen was the top local finisher in the jamboree, coming in fourth place. His time was 18:54. Mitchel Daniels also placed in the top 10, taking seventh place (20:04).
Other Falcon boys scorers were James Davis (12th, 21:32), Eli Powers (18th, 24:00) and Campbell Miller (19th, 26:09). Shane Roberts and Jack Roberts were 20th and 21st respectively.
In the girls' race, Anna VanDuinen led Pentwater in 10th place (26:29). Emily Schwarz followed in 15th (27:32). Abby Hughes (17th, 27:45), Ireland Breitner (25th, 32:58) and Evalena Jeruzal (26th, 33:19) also scored for the team.
Julie Sheehy was Walkerville's lone finisher, and was the county's top finisher, coming in ninth (25:55).