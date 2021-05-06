BRETHREN — Pentwater's boys track team took second place Wednesday at the Brethren jamboree, scoring 108.5 points to Marion's 140.
Walkerville's boys finished sixth, and in the girls' meet, Pentwater took fifth place with the Wildcats coming in seventh.
Khole Hofmann again starred for the Falcons, winning all four of his events. Hofmann swept the two hurdles events, with times of 16.83 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 44.62 seconds in the 300 hurdles. He also won the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.24 seconds and took the long jump in a time of 18-3.75.
Jack Stoneman also earned a win for Pentwater, in the shot put. His throw was 41-5. Ethan Wilkinson took two third-place finishes, in high jump (a personal best 5-6) and the 110 hurdles (19.33). The Falcons had two third-places in relays, from the 400 team of Lane Rood, Reydyn Hugo, Jordan Bales and Wilkinson (50.75) and from the 3,200 team of James Davis, Mitchel Daniels, Eli Powers and Abie VanDuinen (10:27.4).
Alex Sheehy led the Walkerville boys with a win in the 1,600 (4:52.7) and a second-place in the 400 (59.19). Jared Lopez picked up a second-place finish in discus (94-7).
Due to technical problems, results of the 3,200-meter run in the boys' meet were unavailable.
In the girls' meet, Jocelyn Richison paced the Falcons with a win in the 100-meter dash (14.05), a second-place in the 300 hurdles (53.33) and a third-place in long jump (13-5.25). The top finish for Walkerville's girls team was by Sarah Sierra, who took third in shot put (28-7).