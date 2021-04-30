BRETHREN — Pentwater's boys team topped local finishers at Wednesday's West Michigan D League track jamboree at Brethren, finishing second behind Marion.
Walkerville's boys team took sixth place. In the girls' meet, Walkerville placed seventh and Pentwater was eighth.
“We were thrilled to come away with a second place," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. I wanted to see how many points we could put up. It was super fun. The kids were putting up points on the board. It’s exciting to see the kids try some different things and have some success.”
Khole Hofmann led the Falcons with three individual wins. He swept the two hurdles events, including re-breaking the 300-meter hurdles school record that he had set in the previous meet at Lakeview with a time of 41.91 seconds. His winning 100 hurdles time was 16.47 seconds. Hofmann also took the top spot in long jump with a personal best if 19-2.5. Hofmann's fourth event, the 200, saw him take second place with a personal best time of 24.04 seconds.
Also for the Falcon boys, Jack Stoneman won the shot put with a mark of 40-1.25, and the 3,200 relay team of Mitchel Daniels, Jordan Bales, James Davis and Abie VanDuinen won their event with a time of 10:30.0. Ethan Wilkinson placed second for Pentwater in the 110 hurdles, setting a personal best of 19.18 seconds.
Pentwater's top girls finishes were two fourth-places in relays. The 1,600-meter team of Madelyn Green, Anna VanDuinen, Emily Schwarz and Evalena Jaruzel had a time of 2:19.2 and the 1,600 team of Green, VanDuinen, Schwarz and Abby Hughes had a tim eof 5:47.7.
For Walkerville, Jared Lopez had the lone win, taking the top spot in discus with a personal best throw of 100-4. Alex Sheehy took second in the 1,600 and set a personal best of 4:52.4. He also finished third twice, in the 400 and 800, setting a personal best in the 400 (57.44).
Sarah Sierra led the Wildcat girls, finishing third in shot put with a mark of 27-6.5.