Pentwater finished fourth in the West Michigan D League boys finals Wednesday at Brethren, scoring only three fewer points than third-place Mesick. The Falcon girls finished sixth.
Walkerville's girls squad took eighth place and was unable to score in the boys' meet.
Coach Erika Fatura said one of the highlight races of the event was the 3,200-meter run, where sophomore Mitchel Daniels fought hard over the final 100 meters to win the race in a personal best time of 10:54.2, edging Mason County Eastern's Nathan Wing by just over a second.
Daniels wasn't Pentwater's only winner, though. Jack Stoneman earned the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 41-11.5, and the Falcons also took first in the 400-meter relay with the team of Campbell Miller, Reydyn Hugo, Lane Rood and Logan Fatura, whose time was 47.80 seconds, the best they've run together.
Abe VanDuinen placed second in both the 800 and 1,600, setting personal bests each time. His respective times were 2:15.1 and 4:56.6.
Hugo placed second in long jump (17-8.5), with Kaleb Brown in third (17-5), and Stoneman was third in discus (103-2). Brown placed third in the 400 and set a new personal best (55.50). The Falcons' 1,600 relay team of Eli Powers, Matthew Green, Jonny Arnouts and Trey Johnson also finished third (4:09.9).
The Falcon girls didn't win any events but earned several top-3 placements. Jocelyn Richison took second place in long jump (14-6) and in the 300 hurdles (53.79). Anna VanDuinen set a personal best and took second in the 3,200 (13:21.2), and Richison added a third-place in the 100 (14.18). Emily Schwarz was third in high jump (4-4).
Julie Sheehy paced Walkerville by taking third place and setting a new personal best in the 3,200 (14:19.6). The Wildcats' best boys finish was an 11th-place by Collin Chase in the 800, where he set a personal best (2:45.2).