PENTWATER — The Pentwater boys basketball team cleared a big hurdle in its pursuit of a West Michigan D League title when the Falcons turned away Manistee Catholic, 55-41, in Pentwater Friday night.
“Playing consistent basketball for the entire game allowed us to be successful tonight,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Wojtas. “Our balanced scoring the last few games have made us a more dangerous team and allowed us to cause problems for our opponents.”
