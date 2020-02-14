PENTWATER — The Pentwater boys basketball team got back to their winning ways after falling to Brethren last week, topping Marion Wednesday night 57-46.
“It’s been great to play as well as we have on this home stretch,” said Falcon head coach Ashley Wojtas. “Especially the play we have been getting from our bench. Ethan (Wilkinson), Drew (Kolenda) and Blake (Bringedahl) gave us hug minutes tonight.”
The Falcons got hot early and never looked back, leading, 19-8, after the first quarter and keeping that lead throughout the contest.
While Pentwater is used to knocking down six to eight threes a night, they only converted on two of their eight three-point tries, but still played strong inside and shot 50 percent from the field to go along with 54 percent.
Gannon McDonough tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds while Khole Hofmann put in a double-double of his own, racking up 15 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for the Falcons.
Pentwater moved to 11-2 on the season and 10-1 in conference play.