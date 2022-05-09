Pentwater's boys track team enjoyed a terrific performance at Saturday's Manistee Catholic Saber Flash Invitational, taking second place behind a much-larger White Cloud group.
"It was amazing to see the whole boys team pulling together to make sure to earn every point they could," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. "It was a true team effort."
The Falcon girls finished sixth. Walkerville's girls team was eighth, and the boys were unable to score.
Pentwater's boys earned four event wins by four different athletes, three of them resulting in personal bests. Lane Rood scored a personal best in the 400-meter dash, winning with a time of 54.71 seconds. Abe VanDuinen also set a personal best in the 1,600-meter run and won the race in a time of 4:55.9. Kaleb Brown was the Falcons' third PR/winner combo, taking the long jump with a leap of 17-9.5 and edging teammate Reydyn Hugo (17-7) in the process. Mitchel Daniels added a win in the 3,200 (11:03.4).
In addition to Hugo, the Falcon boys also got a second-place from Rood in the 100 (a personal best 12.21) and from the 400 relay team of Logan Fatura, Hugo, Campbell Miller and Rood (48.03). VanDuinen was third in the 800 (2:16.7), Jack Stoneman was third in shot put (42-10) and Daniels was third in the 1,600 (a personal best 5:05.0). The 800 relay team of Miller, Rood, Hugo and Fatura was also third (1:41.3).
Jocelyn Richison led the Pentwater girls with two runner-up finishes, in the 100 (14.26) and the 300 hurdles (55.42). Anna VanDuinen set a personal best in her second-place run in the 3,200 (13:08.9) and Madelyn Green took third in high jump (4-2).
Walkerville's top finisher was Julie Sheehy, who finished fifth and earned a personal best in the 800 (2:49.8). In the boys meet, Collin Chase had the best Wildcat event, taking 12th in the 400 (1:06.4).