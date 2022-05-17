Pentwater's boys track team finished in third place, seven points behind second-place Frankfort, at Monday's Frankfort Invitational. The Falcon girls placed 11th.
"It was great to see so many awesome performances as kids tried new events and refined others as we head into regionals on Saturday," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said.
Jack Stoneman highlighted the Falcons' efforts, winning the shot put and setting a new personal best in the event with a throw of 44-4.5. Pentwater also earned five second-place finishes, including personal bests by Lane Rood in the 400-meter dash (54.20) and Abe VanDuinen in the 1,600-meter run (4:49.3). Mitchel Daniels placed second in the 3,200 (10:56.6), and the Falcons were also second in both sprint relays with team best times. The 400 team was Reydyn Hugo, Campbell Miller, Rood and Logan Fatura (47.78) and the 800 group was Hugo, Kaleb Brown, Rood and Fatura (1:40.5).
Rood also took fourth place in the 200 (25.25). Anna VanDuinen earned the highest Pentwater girls finish, coming in fourth in the 3,200 (13:37.6).