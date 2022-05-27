Pentwater sent five athletes, three of them eighth-graders, to the Buckley Freshman/Sophomore Invitational Thursday. Between them, the quintet set nine personal bests at the meet.
Wyatt Roberts was the Falcon highlight performer, earning a win in the 3,200-meter run. His time was a personal best 12:08.0.
Two Falcons earned runner-up spots. Logan Fatura took second in the long jump with a personal best of 16-3.5, and Kaleb Brown was second in the 400 with a time of 57.1 seconds. Brown also placed third in the 100, setting a new personal best of 12.4 seconds.
"This meet is a great opportunity for underclassmen to build confidence as they are only competing against other freshmen and sophomores," Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. "There is so much more to come for these boys."