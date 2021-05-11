MARION — Pentwater's boys track team highlighted county efforts Tuesday at the West Michigan D League championship meet in Marion, finishing in third place behind Manistee Catholic and Marion.
The Walkerville boys placed sixth. In the girls' meet, Pentwater was fifth and Walkerville eighth.
Khole Hofmann took his usual spot as Pentwater's top point producer in the meet, earning three event wins and one second-place. Hofmann won both hurdles events, with times of 16.84 seconds in the 110 meters and 44.50 seconds in the 300, and also took the long jump with a leap of 19-2. He finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.26 seconds.
Also for the Falcon boys, Jack Stoneman took first place in the shot put with a throw of 42-0.5, and Pentwater took second in the 3,200 relay with the team of James Davis, Mitchel Daniels, Eli Powers and Abie VanDuinen (10:18.6).
Jocelyn Richison led the Pentwater girls with a win in the 100-meter dash, posting a time of 14.07 seconds. She also took second in the long jump (a personal best 14-7.5) and third in the 300 hurdles (58.38).
Alex Sheehy paced the Walkerville boys with a win in the 3,200-meter run (a personal best 10:37.0) and a second-place in the 1,600 (4:54.4). The girls' top finish came from Sarah Sierra, who placed third in shot put (28-1.5).