MANTON — Pentwater's boys track team took ninth place Saturday at the Manton Invitational, scoring 38 points. The girls' Falcons placed 12th and scored 16.5 points.
Khole Hofmann had another strong day for Pentwater's boys, earning a win in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.28 seconds. Hofmann also placed second twice and earned personal bests each time. Hofmann set a personal best time of 11.37 seconds in the 100-meter dash and leaped a personal best 19-10.5 in long jump.
Pentwater also took fourth in the coed 800 relay with the team of Hofmann, Jocelyn Richison, Audrey Kieda and Reydyn Hugo (1:50.2).
The Falcons' top girls finish was by Richison in the 100, where she placed fifth (13.71).