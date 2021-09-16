WALKERVILLE — Pentwater's teams both took second place Wednesday at the opening West Michigan D League jamboree in Walkerville.
The Falcons were one of only three teams that could score in the boys' race and one of two in the girls' race. Mason County Eastern won both events.
Abe VanDuinen was one of three Falcons to finish in the top 10 of the boys' race, taking fifth place in a time of 19:43.2. Mitchel Daniels added a ninth-place finish (20:59.8) and James Davis was 10th (21:29.4). Eli Powers (18th, 25:01.7) and Campbell Miller (20th, 25:56.0) also scored for Pentwater.
In the girls' race, Anna VanDuinen led Pentwater with a 12th-place finish. Her time was 26:46.4. The Falcons' other scorers were Emily Schwarz (16th, 27:29.1), Abby Hughes (22nd, 30:42.5), Ireland Breitner (26th, 35:41.0) and Evalena Jeruzal (27th, 36:32.1).
Julie Sheehy was Walkerville's lone finisher on the day, placing 14th in the girls' race (26:58.6).