MESICK — Pentwater finished its West Michigan D League cross-country season on a high note Wednesday in Mesick, setting several personal best times while finishing third in the boys' race and fourth in the girls' race. For the overall league season, the Falcon boys took second and the girls were third.
Abe VanDuinen and Mitchel Daniels cemented their first team all-WMD honors in the boys' race by placing fifth and seventh respectively. VanDuinen's time was 18:37.5, and Daniels set a new personal best by finishing in 19:17.8. James Davis also placed in the top 10 and had a season best time, taking 10th (19:59.3).
Also for the Falcon boys, Eli Powers finished 17th and had a personal best time of 23:21.4, and Leonardo Lozano set a personal best time of 23:36.5 and finished 19th. Campbell Miller and Jack Roberts set personal best times as well, and Shane Roberts had a season best time.
In the girls' race, Anna VanDuinen led the Falcons by finishing 14th and setting a new personal best time of her own, 25:17.2. Emily Schwarz took 15th place (25:57.3), and Evalena Jeruzal ran a personal best 30:40.1 to earn 25th place. Ireland Breitner placed 27th (31:40.1) and Mackenna Hasil was 29th (33:30.4).
Julie Sheehy finished in 10th place for Walkerville, in a season best time of 24:02.2.