LEROY — Pentwater's teams ran at Saturday's Pine River Invitational, and the Falcon girls finished in seventh place. The boys' team could not post a score.
Two of the Falcons' three boys finishers placed in the top 20 in the race, led by Abe VanDuinen. VanDuinen finished 11th in a time of 19:17.5, and Mitchel Daniels was 18th in a time of 19:55.2. Campbell Miller placed 42nd (24:19.4).
Anna VanDuinen led the Falcon girls, placing 34th in a time of 26:35.9. Emily Schwarz took 35th (26:49.9), Abby Hughes was 44th (27:52.1), Ireland Breitner was 59th (33:30.4) and Evalena Jeruzal placed 60th (34:22.9).