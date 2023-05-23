MONTAGUE — Pentwater’s golf team defeated Whitehall and Montague in an event at Old Channel Trail on May 18, getting a 170 team score for the victory.
Each of the schools brought more than one team to play. Pentwater’s second team shot a 231 and finished sixth in the seven-team event.
The Falcons swept the top two positions and two others finished in a four-way tie for third — but one of those was on the second team. Andrew Kolenda, a senior, scored a 40 to earn medalist honors. Senior Elias Marjasalo was second with a 42. Alivia Kolenda, a junior, was in the four-way tie for third with sophomore Nathan Macher as each shot a 44. Macher led the second team of Falcons. Hunter Cornelisse rounded out Pentwater’s score as he was 13th (48).
Joining Macher was junior Jack Roberts (51) and freshman Bode Powell (55). Rounding out the team was eighth-grader Aiden Henry with a 60. Also playing for the Falcons was senior Carmen Garceran (65), sophomore Eli Cook (65) and sophomore Isabel Lopez (70).