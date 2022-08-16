Editor’s note: This article originally ran in a summer 2022 issue of Pentwater This Week.
PENTWATER — When Pentwater native Mike Guercio owned a Catalina boat housed at Patterson Marine, he once told the late Jack Patterson he wanted a new tiller for the boat. Patterson asked why, since Guercio’s tiller was in decent working order, and upon Guercio’s insistence he wanted a new one, took the old one.
About a month later, Patterson presented Guercio with a beautiful tiller — Guercio’s, which Jack had fixed up to look like new.
“(Patterson) said, ‘Just because something’s old doesn’t mean it’s not any good,’” Guercio said.
That’s certainly the case with Guercio’s current boat, which he co-owns with fellow Pentwater local Pete Zangara. The duo bought the boat, a 1965 Pearson Ensign product, as a fixer-upper last year. Though they didn’t know just how much work they were getting themselves into at the time — the boat was in worse shape than they thought — the results have been worth it. After a fall and spring spent working on it, the boat — Sicilia — looks tremendous.
The two friends met in Pentwater, but could easily have met long before that with some luck. They share Sicilian heritage — hence the boat’s name — and they have family pretty close to one another on the island. They also each grew up in New Jersey, though they never met there either.
It wasn’t until Pentwater, where Zangara moved mostly full-time in 2004 after purchasing a cottage here in 1991 with wife Tricia, that the two met and bonded, leading to the boat purchase.
“This boat was available to work on, and hey, it’s a good project for two old retired guys,” Zangara said. “We had no idea how much it was going to take to fix it up to our standards.”
Among the work Guercio and Zangara did — which their wives chronicled with a picture book they had made as a gift for their husbands — was replacing a good deal of the wood on the inside after it rotted due to water damage. So much water had gotten underneath Sicilia’s keel that they drilled holes in the bottom to let it seep out before continuing the work. Replacing the bottom was a fiberglass layer to better protect the boat’s inner workings.
On the top of the boat, after replacing about 75 percent of the wood there too, Guercio and Zangara got some guidance from Guercio’s nephew, Brad Felter, a woodworker in Connecticut, and the result was a beautiful pair of mahogany benches for the boat’s operators to sit in.
Those benches are often used for “drinking,” Zangara cracked, but the duo are also getting acquainted with ensign racing through the Pentwater Yacht Club.
“What I’m enjoying right now is that I’m really learning more about sailing by having to learn how to race,” Guercio said. “We’re studying. We’re not fast yet. We’re learning every day. Our crew is, let’s say, very inexperienced.”
The crew consists of the two co-owners as well as Ed Walker and Guercio’s next-door neighbor Mike Carlson. Guercio semi-proudly reported that Sicilia did not finish last in the first competitive ensign race of the season; the hope is to get better before the national ensign races come to Pentwater next year. The crew recently took a three-day development course in order to, as Zangara put it, “accelerate our learning curve.”
“A few mistakes were made, but we know about them and we’ll learn over time,” Guercio said.