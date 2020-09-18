BRETHREN — Pentwater is still growing as a team, but the Falcons were good enough Thursday to pick up a four-game win over Brethren in West Michigan D League play, 25-21, 28-30, 25-15, 25-18.
"The girls are getting better each time we get on the floor, which is what we want to see, but our youth and inexperience does not allow us to close out matches efficiently like we have in the past," Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg said. "We would get a pretty good lead and then make six or eight mistakes before we could turn it around. We need to work on making smart plays down the stretch."
Mikaylyn Kenney again led the Falcons (2-0, 2-0 WMD), posting 16 kills, 20 digs and six aces.. Haidyn Adams did well setting, posting 25 assists, and she also had three aces. Crysta Cluchey posted 12 digs, 10 kills and three aces. Samantha Schaefer served impressively, with a team-best seven aces. Jocelyn Richison chipped in 10 digs and seven kills.
"Each player is improving their game and I am excited to see how they progress," Newberg said.