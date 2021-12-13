Pentwater lost a hard-fought home game to Brethren Friday night, 39-35, in what coach Joe Gorton felt was one of the best defensive efforts he's seen from a Falcons' team he's coached.
Pentwater led multiple times in the fourth quarter, but a few key shots went in and out of the basket, and the Falcons ended up just short of a big West Michigan D League win.
"One of those drops and I think it's a different story," Gorton said. " We were with them every step of the way and really got after them defensively."
The Falcons (1-2, 1-2 WMD) were down two post players due to injury and illness, a bad recipe against the Bobcats' size, but led by a gutsy effort from Mikaylyn Kenney, the team held its own.
Jocelyn Richison and Haidyn Adams were omnipresent on defense for Pentwater in the backcourt, making life difficult for the Bobcats.
Richison and Kenney each had 10 points for Pentwater, and Kenney had nine rebounds, six steals and five blocked shots. Emma Oliphant added six points and eight boards and Adams also had six points.