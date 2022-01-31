Without star Mikaylyn Kenney, Pentwater fought hard but lost a 40-39 battle Saturday to West Michigan D League leader Manistee Catholic.
Kenney was among the several players across both sides who had pre-existing commitments and could not get to the hastily rescheduled contest. The Sabers didn't play a game between Dec. 15 and Jan. 27 due to winter break and a school-wide COVID-19 outbreak, so there were limited available dates to make up games.
"I challenged my girls to step up and play as a team to replace that production together, and they were up to the challenge," Falcons' coach Joe Gorton said of his seven available players.
The Falcons (1-8, 1-6 WMD) led for much of the second and third quarters, but Catholic was able to rally with clutch shooting and good defense. In the final seconds, Pentwater trailed by three and put the Sabers on the free throw line. Catholic was able to split the two shots, keeping Haidyn Adams' buzzer-beating three-pointer from extending the game.
Adams led Pentwater with 15 points and Jocelyn Richison had 11. Gorton said all seven of his players contributed.
"I am incredibly proud of the effort and heart my girls gave out on the floor tonight," Gorton said. "I'm excited to get into the second half of the season and see if we can turn this record around a little bit."
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (40) Stickney 3 1-2 7, E. Logan 1 0-0 3, Kidd 3 0-0 7, A. Logan 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 2-5 4, Johnson 7 3-8 17. Totals 16 6-15 40.
PENTWATER (39) Richison 4 2-4 11, Adams 5 4-8 15, Martinsen 0 1-2 1, Kieda 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 3 0-0 6, Hasil 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 7-14 39.
Manistee Cath....10 3 14 13 — 40
Pentwater............ 8 8 15 8 — 39
Three-point goals—Manistee Catholic 2 (E. Logan, Kidd), Pentwater 2 (Richison, Adams). Total fouls — Manistee Catholic 17, Pentwater 15. Fouled out — Johnson.