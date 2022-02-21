Pentwater knocked off Bear Lake Saturday in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader, 45-26.
The Falcons (3-13, 3-11 West Michigan D League) were back at something resembling full strength and took full advantage, getting 12 players on the court. A 14-3 lead after the first quarter gave Pentwater an advantage it didn't relinquish.
"We got some really good minutes from our key contributors, and I think it will be some good momentum heading towards the tournament," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said.
Jocelyn Richison had 13 points and Mikaylyn Kenney added 11, with 10 rebounds. Haidyn Adams chipped in eight points and six steals.