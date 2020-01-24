PENTWATER — The Pentwater Falcons girls basketball team hosted a non-conference match up with Cadillac Heritage Christian on Thursday night in their homecoming game and came away with a dominant victory, 55-18.

"We came out of the gates very well, making very unselfish plays all night," said Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton. "We ended with 18 assists for the game and also won the rebounding battle.

"We were able to get Jhordan Miller-Rowe back on the floor for the first time in about two weeks, so it was nice to see again the impact she can have on the game."

