Pentwater withstood its latest bout of adversity Tuesday night and was rewarded with a 37-17 win over West Michigan D League foe Bear Lake.
It was the Falcons' first win in exactly two months, breaking a nine-game losing streak.
The Falcons (2-10, 2-8 WMD) lost two starters in the first two minutes of the game due to injury and a third was out with illness. However, Jocelyn Richison was able to pick up much of the scoring load, scoring 20 points and also recording six steals to lead the Falcons to victory.
"We had a skeleton crew the rest of the game (after the injuries)," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "They really pulled together and stepped up when needed."
Mackenna Hasil had seven rebounds for Pentwater and Madelyn Green had four steals.