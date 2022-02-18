Pentwater's offense dried up in the fourth quarter Thursday night, allowing Mason County Eastern to rally for a 38-29 win in West Michigan D League action.
The Falcons (2-13, 2-11 WMD) couldn't get on the board in the fourth quarter, and MCE ended the night with 12 unanswered points.
"It seemed like there was a lid on the basket, as we couldn't get the good looks to fall," Falcons' coach Joe Gorton said. "We ended up with nothing in the fourth, as the girls just couldn't find the bottom of the bucket. That, coupled with an early bonus in fouls, put MCE at the line a lot in the fourth and they were able to salt it away."
Haidyn Adams had a big third quarter for Pentwater, scoring eight of her 10 points in that frame as the Falcons took a 29-26 lead at that point. She also grabbed 13 rebounds and had four steals; her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter was a turning point in the game. Jocelyn Richison added eight points.
MASON CO. EASTERN (38) Howe 4 5-11 13, Fuster 3 2-3 8, Alvesteffer 3 1-2 7, Hernandez 3 0-0 9. Totals 13 9-18 38.
PENTWATER (29) Richison 3 2-4 8, Kenney 3 0-0 6, Adams 5 0-0 10, Martinsen 0 1-2 1, Sayles 1 0-0 2, Oliphant 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-6 29.
M.C. Eastern.... 9 10 7 12 — 38
Pentwater.........12 3 14 0 — 29
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Eastern 3 (Hernandez 3). Total fouls — Mason Co. Eastern 11, Pentwater 18. JV score — Mason Co. Eastern 28, Pentwater 15.