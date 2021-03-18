MESICK — Pentwater struggled on offense Wednesday night at Mesick in its West Michigan D League finale, losing to the Bulldogs 39-20.
The Falcons (4-7, 3-5 WMD) did very well early on, especially on the defensive end, but still trailed 13-9 at the break. Eventually, Mesick was able to break through against the Falcon defense.
"We played a phenomenal first half defensively," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "We couldn't really seem to figure out how to get the lid of the basket on our end. All night, we were unable to get shots to fall. We missed free throws and bunnies, and that cost us."
The Falcons also turned the ball over 31 times, hurting their cause.
Mikaylyn Kenney led the team with seven points and six rebounds.