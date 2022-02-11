Pentwater, still shorthanded by injury, lost a tough game to Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday night, 48-42.
Coach Joe Gorton said he was impressed by the JV players he brought up to help fill the gaps left behind by the injured players, although it wasn't enough.
"It felt like we were jinxed tonight, as we just couldn't get easy buckets to fall," Gorton said. "We moved the ball great, really took care of our possessions, just couldn't finish easy looks at the end. We probably missed between eight to 10 layups and short block shots, and 10 free throw misses added to the issues."
Haidyn Adams led the Falcons (2-11, 2-9 West Michigan D League) with 18 points and Jocelyn Richison added eight, with four steals. Maren Martinsen grabbed nine rebounds and Sam Schaefer passed out four assists.