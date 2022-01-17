Pentwater pushed West Michigan D League-leading Mesick into the fourth quarter Friday night, but playing shorthanded was too much to overcome as the Falcons lost 59-37.
Pentwater (1-5, 1-4 WMD) was as close as eight points early in the fourth, but the Mesick press wore down the Falcons late. Coach Joe Gorton said his team hasn't had much opportunity to simulate the press in practice due to illness and injury.
"I think we made strides throughout the game, and we will be more than ready for the next press that gets thrown at us," Gorton said. "I removed a couple of key players in the last couple of minutes to kind of manage some bumps and bruises, and the score crept on us a little during that time."
Falcon trio Mikaylyn Kenney, Haidyn Adams and Jocelyn Richison continued their strong play in the game. Adams and Richison each had eight points, and Kenney had six. Kenney also had nine rebounds.
"I challenged Jocelyn to keep evolving as a point guard and create some open shots for her teammates, and she had some great looks tonight," Gorton said.