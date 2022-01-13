Pentwater was down three starters Wednesday night and it hurt the Falcons as they dropped a 40-20 West Michigan D League decision.
In addition to their shorthanded roster, the Falcons were playing their first game in over four weeks due to winter break and postponed games.
Pentwater (1-4, 1-3 WMD) actually led by a point at halftime, but its offense completely collapsed in the second half, scoring only two points as the Falcons' shorthanded roster couldn't keep up its pace.
"I think we gassed a bit, and it allowed their shooters to find some openings," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "Offensively, we lost our focus and our spacing, and we were unable to make anything happen."
Mikaylyn Kenney led the Falcons with eight points and seven rebounds. Jocelyn Richison had six steals.
PENTWATER (20) Richison 2 0-0 5, Kenney 4 0-2 8, Kieda 2 0-2 4, Schaefer 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 0-4 20.
MASON CO. EASTERN (40) Howe 3 0-0 7, Shoup 2 0-2 4, Fuster 2 0-2 4, Alvesteffer 6 2-2 14, Hernandez 4 0-0 11. Totals 17 2-6 40.
Pentwater.........12 6 0 2 — 20
M.C. Eastern.... 6 11 7 16 — 40
Three-point goals — Pentwater 2 (Richison, Schaefer), Mason Co. Eastern 4 (Howe, Hernandez 3). Total fouls — Pentwater 10, Mason Co. Eastern 6.