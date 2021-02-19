PENTWATER — Pentwater, still minus a few players due to vacations, had a tough time Thursday night against Mason County Eastern, losing to the Cardinals 48-19.
"Being shorthanded really took a toll on us," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "We had a few girls forced to play in different spots than we are used to, and against a quality zone like Custer's, that can lead to lots of mistakes. Our spacing wasn't as crisp as it normally is, and it made it hard for us to get looks."
No Falcon had more than four points; Lizzy Arnouts and Mikaylyn Kenney hit that number. Justine Murphy was big on the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds, and Kenney had seven steals. However, Pentwater (2-2, 1-2 West Michigan D League) shot only 7-of-52 for the night.
"We will take the lumps, and learn from them," Gorton said.
MASON CO. EASTERN (48) L. Howe 5 0-1 11, H. Howe 4 1-4 9, Huarte 6 1-4 13, Blais 0 0-2 0, Hernandez 1 0-2 3, Tyndall 5 2-2 12. Totals 21 4-15 48.
PENTWATER (19) Arnouts 2 0-4 4, Kieda 0 1-2 1, Murphy 1 1-4 3, Kenney 1 1-4 4, Powers 1 0-0 3, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Hasil 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 3-14 19.