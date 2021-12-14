Pentwater dropped a hard-fought 40-34 contest Tuesday to Orchard View in non-league action, but coach Joe Gorton again was pleased with his team's defensive effort.
The Falcons (1-3) were without Sam Schaefer due to injury and suffered a couple more injuries during the game, but they stuck with OV the entire game.
"We were never able to really pull ourselves up over the hump," Gorton said.
Mikaylyn Kenney had a double-double for the Falcons, with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also blocked four shots. Jocelyn Richison added 10 points and six steals.
ORCHARD VIEW (40) Steward 1 0-0 3, Martin 2 0-0 4, Katsuzawa 3 0-1 6, Estelle 3 2-4 8, Parascandolo 1 0-0 2, Gardner 6 2-7 15, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-12 40.
PENTWATER (34) Richison 5 0-0 10, Kenney 5 0-4 11, Adams 2 2-4 6, Green 1 1-2 3, Mar. Sayles 1 0-0 2, Hasil 0 0-2 0, Oliphant 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 3-13 34.
Orchard View....8 9 15 8 — 40
Pentwater.........7 9 8 10 — 34
Three-point goals — Orchard View 2 (Steward, Gardner), Pentwater 1 (Kenney). Total fouls — Orchard View 19, Pentwater 14. Fouled out — Steward.