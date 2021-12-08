WALKERVILLE — Pentwater entered this season hoping it could find a second playmaker to take some heat off Mikaylyn Kenney. So far, Haidyn Adams appears ready to fill that role. Kenney and Adams each had 15 points as Pentwater cruised to a 46-23 win over a depleted Walkerville squad Wednesday night.
Kenney was her usual effective self, grabbing seven rebounds and blocking three shots in addition to her 15 points. Adams' emergence, though, is what can make the Falcons a contender.
"She's night and day this year compared to last year," Falcons' coach Joe Gorton said. "She's hyper-focused in practice. I named her a captain for a reason. She's there every day working her butt off and encouraging. I can't say enough about her work ethic. This is honestly where I thought she'd be last year.
"For her to make that jump this year and really give us some offensive production, it's a great boon to a team that in the last couple years has really struggled to find offense."
The Falcons (1-1, 1-1 West Michigan D League) sputtered a little on offense early in the game, which coach Joe Gorton blamed on some self-inflicted pressure to get off to a quick start against a Wildcat squad that was missing two starters. Zamorah De La Paz is out with a hairline fracture in her hand, and Jehara Davis has the flu.
"We were rushing some things, rushing the pass and rushing the shot," Gorton said. "Rather than taking what they were giving us, we were trying to push through some stuff. We regrouped at halftime and said, let's go out there and do what we planned to do in the first half. That really helped out."
The Falcons fully took over in that third quarter, outscoring Walkerville 16-4 to extend a 22-10 halftime lead to 38-14 and effectively putting the game away.
Where Pentwater's offense struggled in the first half, the Falcon defense was able to pick up the slack and create easy scoring chances off turnovers and rebounds. Jocelyn Richison in particular was a defensive force, all the more impressive because she is playing one-handed due to a broken pinkie on her right hand.
"For her to be able to give us what she could, I was really proud of that," Gorton said of Richison's effort.
For Walkerville (0-2, 0-2 WMD), coach Marc Pascavis was not surprised to see what he called "JV mistakes" from his shorthanded roster; after all, at least a few players were brought up from JV to fill De La Paz' and Davis' spots in the lineup. (De La Paz is expected back at the first of the year.)
Wildcat senior Julie Sheehy was a factor in the game, flying around on defense, but Pascavis gave her a break in the third quarter when he sensed she was trying too hard to make up for her missing teammates.
"She's capable of scoring 20 points a game, but when the others are out and they're kind of triple-teaming her, it's hard for her to get anything going," Pascavis said.
The Wildcats tried to counter their disadvantage with a press, but the Falcons' press break was effective throughout the game.
It was a load off Pentwater's shoulders to get its first win. The Falcons lost their opener and then had a game at Calvary Christian postponed Tuesday.
"I think that weighs on them," Gorton said. "Once we get the first one done, they definitely feel a lot more comfortable. I think we saw that in the third quarter, where they kind of flexed and started to see what we were getting."
PENTWATER (46) Richison 1 0-0 2, Man. Sayles 1 0-0 2, Kenney 6 3-4 15, Adams 6 3-4 15, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Mar. Sayles 3 0-0 6, Oliphant 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 6-10 46.
WALKERVILLE (23) Sheehy 4 2-4 10, Garrett 2 0-0 4, Carr 2 0-0 5, Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Masta 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-4 23.
Pentwater.....13 9 16 11 — 46
Walkerville.... 6 4 4 9 — 23
Three-point goals — Walkerville 1 (Carr). Total fouls — Pentwater 6, Walkerville 9. JV score — Walkerville 34, Pentwater 17.