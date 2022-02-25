Pentwater played tough Thursday night against West Michigan D League second-place team Mesick, but couldn't pull the upset, losing 40-28.
The Falcons (3-14, 3-12 WMD) were without star Mikaylyn Kenney due to an academic competition, but still managed to hold a 10-8 lead after a quarter. However, their offense stalled in the second, and the Falcons fell behind and couldn't come back.
Pentwater struggled at the free throw line, making only 6-of-20 attempts. Jocelyn Richison and Haidyn Adams each had seven points and Maren Martinsen had seven rebounds.