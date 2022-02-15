MANISTEE — After the Manistee Catholic girls basketball roared out to a 14-0 lead to start the game, Pentwater couldn't recover and the Sabers came away with a 46-22 victory in the Western Michigan D League contest at Manistee on Tuesday night.
Pentwater had some extenuating circumstances, though, as senior big Mikaylyn Kenney just came back from a concussion and Falcons coach Joe Gorton didn't want to push her too hard, and some others missed practice.
"I really wanted to play it safe with her (Kenney), so I didn't really run her too hard," Gorton said. "I was just kind of giving her some minutes and get the feeling.
"Especially knowing the bigs that they had, I didn't want to risk further injury to her. We're playing for game 21 right now. We're out of the conference race.
"Beyond that we had some absences in practice, and I had to kind of had to have some unorthodox lineups. We weren't really as prepared as I was hoping we would be. Game planning couldn't take place like we wanted it to."
It was the Sabers' fifth straight win and improved their record to 11-2 overall and 10-1 in the WMD. Pentwater fell to 2-11 overall and 2-9 in the league.
The writing was on the wall when the Sabers' junior Grace Kidd knocked down a three-point shot out of the right corner, and the ball kept dropping.
On the other side, the Falcons couldn't get anything to fall and the Sabers cleaned up the defensive boards to keep them to one shot every trip. The Sabers led, 17-1, after one.
Pentwater scored seven points in the second period, and the Sabers went into the half with a 30-8 lead. It was 38-12 at the end of three.
"We mixed things up a little bit more from the first time we played them," Sabers head coach Todd Erickson said. "The kids are buying more into what we're doing defensively, and that's paying off.
"I think the movement of the ball that we're having right now is very good. We're more generating more on defense on now, and hold ourselves more accountable now on turnovers."
Kaylyn Johnson scored 19 points to lead all scorers in the game for the Sabers. Kidd finished the game with 16 points, which included two 3-point shots, and Leah Stickney added eight.