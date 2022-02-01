Pentwater was again without star Mikaylyn Kenney Tuesday night, and while Haidyn Adams turned in a terrific effort in her stead, the Falcons lost to Brethren 56-35 in West Michigan D League action.
Adams went for 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting to lead the Pentwater attack, but the rest of the Falcons could only muster 12 points and shot 3-for-29 between them. Pentwater was also outmuscled in the paint by the bigger Bobcats.
"It was difficult to find offense tonight," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "We left a lot of good looks on the table, and it cost us big time."