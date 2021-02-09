PENTWATER — Pentwater opened its season with an impressive defenisve performance Tuesday night, defeating West Michigan D League foe Bear Lake 34-21.
The Falcons dominated early and held a 22-11 halftime lead before the visiting Lakers rallied to get the deficit down to six points. However, Pentwater locked down on defense, allowing only two fourth-quarter points to secure the win.
“Defensively, we stood tall all game,” Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. “Bear Lake was very aggressive, and it forced us out of our comfort zone a little bit.”
Gorton added that Pentwater missed several shots from close to the basket that he is optimistic will start falling as his team gets into the rhythm of the season.
Mikaylyn Kenney was the driving force for the Falcons in the win, scoring a game-high 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
“She played great defense and led us on both ends of the floor,” Gorton said of Kenney.
Jocelyn Richison added six points, four steals and three assists.