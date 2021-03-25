McBAIN — Pentwater ran into a juggernaut in Wednesday's district semifinal against top seed McBain Northern Michigan Christian, and lost the game 58-21.
The Falcons (5-8) hung with the Comets for a quarter, limiting their inside touches and controlling the tempo in a stanza that ended with Pentwater down only 6-3. However, NMC wasn't to be held down long, and it exploded for a 22-3 second-quarter run that basically locked up the game.
"They are a strong, tall team, and we didn't really have an answer for their size inside," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "We couldn't slow them down inside.
"I am so proud of my players for sticking it out in this odd season. The starts and stops and protocols really threw a wrench into things, but they showed up every day and worked on getting better. They played so hard for me, and it was a pleasure to lead them this year."
Grace Powers led the Falcons with eight points in the game. Mikaylyn Kenney added six points and grabbed 12 rebounds.