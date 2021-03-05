WALKERVILLE — Pentwater rallied for a huge upset of Walkerville on the road Thursday night in West Michigan D League action, 34-32.
The Wildcats (4-4, 4-2 WMD) led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, taking advantage of some Falcon foul trouble, before Pentwater stormed back in the fourth. Falcons' coach Joe Gorton said a turning point came when his team was able to foul out one of Walkerville's best defenders, Zamorah De La Paz, early in the fourth, which cleared some space for his offense to operate.
"We were able to put the pedal to the floor and take the lead," Gorton said.
Haidyn Adams made the big clutch plays late for the Falcons (3-4, 3-3 WMD), knocking down a three-pointer to give them the lead with two minutes to go and connecting on two free throws to clinch the game in the final minute.
"It's always a great game between the rivals, and I look forward to the contests every year," Gorton said.
Lizzy Arnouts was credited with key second-half defense to buoy the rally.
Mikaylyn Kenny led the way for Pentwater with 10 points and 11 rebounds, along with three blocked shots. Adams scored eight points, and Jocelyn Richison had four steals.