LAKEVIEW — Pentwater defeated Lakeview Friday night by a 39-26 score, ending the regular season on a high note.
"We have relied on a strong defensive effort all season, and tonight was more of the same," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said. "The girls played fantastic defense.
"It was fun to play a non-conference opponent, especially one that we knew so little about. I think it will be helpful heading into districts to have played someone unfamiliar."
Mikaylyn Kenney led Pentwater (5-7) with nine points and had a gigantic game on the glass, grabbing 20 rebounds. She also blocked four shots. Haidyn Adams grabbed eight boards.
Five Falcons scored at least five points in the game.