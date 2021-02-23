MARION — Pentwater came oh-so-close to an upset Tuesday night against West Michigan D League-leading Marion, but didn't get a crucial whistle at the buzzer of a 29-28 defeat.
The Falcons (2-3, 2-2 WMD) hit a driving layup after a steal as time ran out, and coach Joe Gorton said there was some contact on the play. However, it wasn't enough to draw a foul, and the host Eagles escaped.
After missing some players due to vacation last week, the Falcons were close to full strength Tuesday, which was a big factor. Mikaylyn Kenney carried the offense, taking nearly half the team's shots and going for 12 points and eight rebounds, both team highs. Gorton also credited McKenna Hasil with great defensive play; Hasil had seven boards to go with six points.
" I'm incredibly proud of how well we played against a big, physical Marion team," Gorton said.