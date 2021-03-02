PENTWATER — Pentwater lost a non-league game against Holton Monday night, 47-32.
The Falcons fell behind early and couldn't sustain a run to get back into the game, as the visiting Red Devils came up with answers any time Pentwater appeared to be gaining ground.
"They were really aggressive, and we had way too many turnovers," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said; the Falcons had 31 giveaways. "Those turnovers led to too many easy buckets and too many possessions for Holton."
Mikaylyn Kenney led Pentwater with nine points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Jocelyn Richison added seven points and six steals.