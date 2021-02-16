MANISTEE — Pentwater fought valiantly to stay with Manistee Catholic, one of the West Michigan D League's best, for a half. The Sabers, though, were ultimately too much, and Pentwater lost the game 48-29.
The Falcons (2-1, 2-1 WMD) were only down two points, 15-13, at halftime, behind tremendous defense.
"We played great transition defense, and patient offense," Pentwater coach Joe Gorton said of the first half. "Unfortunately, we were missing a couple key players on vacation, and we ran out of gas in the second half. MCC pressed us, and we struggled to handle that pressure."
Pentwater fell behind big before getting back within nine points before the end of the quarter, but couldn't get any closer.
Mikaylyn Kenney again led the Falcons, scoring nine points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Justine Murphy had seven boards.