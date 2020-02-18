PENTWATER — Even without another key player, the Pentwater Falcons keep grinding.
The Falcons came up short Tuesday night against West Michigan D League contender Manistee Catholic, 41-37, but there was a lot to like for a team dealing with yet another key injury. Mikaylyn Kenney is likely out for the season with what coach Joe Gorton called "a long-term injury" that the Falcons don't know the full extent of yet.
"We've been through so many trials and tribulations," Gorton said. "Jhordan (Miller-Rowe) went down with an injury, we lost all those games by one or two points, and all of those things built and built and built...and then Mikaylyn goes out and it's, well, that's going to be the end and the bottom falling out."
The Falcons, though, nearly pulled off the upset, grabbing a 36-34 lead with 3:19 to go on a Terra Cluchey three-pointer before the Sabers stormed back to steal the win.
