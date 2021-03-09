BRETHREN — Pentwater needed to play four good quarters to beat Brethren Tuesday night. The Falcons played three, but unfortunately the third quarter got away from them.
Pentwater managed only two third-quarter points, falling down by 11, and couldn't recover from the deficit in a 42-33 defeat to the Bobcats.
Foul trouble plagued the Falcons (3-5, 3-4 West Michigan D League), and specifically leading scorer Mikaylyn Kenney. Kenney was terrific when playing Tuesday, posting 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals, but fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
Jocelyn Richison had six points and five steals for Pentwater.