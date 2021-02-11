PENTWATER — Pentwater had no trouble dispatching Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday night in West Michigan D League play, taking a big early lead and cruising to a 48-25 win.
The Falcons (1-1, 1-1 WMD) led 17-2 after a quarter and were never threatened by the Cougars. Mikaylyn Kenney had a huge game for Pentwater, scoring 17 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and recording five blocked shots and five steals to boot. Grace Powers pulled down nine boards, and Jocelyn Richison scored nine points.
The Falcons recorded assists on 15 of 21 field goals made, which was coach Joe Gorton's favorite statistic of the night.
"t makes my job pretty fun when the ball is flying around like that offensively," Gorton said. "It was a huge change over the first game."