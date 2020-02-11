BEAR LAKE — Pentwater dominated from the start Tuesday night at Bear Lake, rolling to a 50-6 win.
The Falcons (6-9, 4-7 West Michigan D League) went on a 26-0 scoring run that spanned the second and third quarters to seal the win.
"Lots of times, the long bus ride makes us lethargic, but the girls were ready to play today," Falcons' coach Joe Gorton said. "Everyone stepped up and played well."
Terra Cluchey led Pentwater with 14 points, and Jhordan Miller-Rowe had a double-double, with 11 points and 10 rebounds.