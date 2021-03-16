PENTWATER — Pentwater pounded Big Rapids Crossroads Tuesday night in non-conference play, 59-19.
The Falcons focused on ball movement and getting easy shots on offense, and coach Joe Gorton was pleased with what resulted.
"We did a great job protecting the ball, which has been another focus of ours," Gorton said. "We were really able to limit unforced turnovers tonight and that led to more offensive opportunities."
Mikaylyn Kenney had another terrific performance, outscoring the Cougars by herself with 25 points, as well as 12 rebounds and five steals. Also for Pentwater, Jocelyn Richison had 10 points and six steals.