PENTWATER — Walkerville, already assured of at least a share of the West Michigan D League title, hoped to lock up the outright title Monday at Pentwater, but the Falcons would have none of it.
Pentwater made some huge plays late in the game and managed to pull off an upset of the Wildcats in triple overtime, 58-57, in one of the more memorable games any Falcon fan has seen.
Pentwater (8-11, 6-9 WMD) made clutch plays at the end of regulation and each of the three overtimes, and Haidyn Adams' putback layup in traffic with two minutes to play in triple overtime was the one that finally stuck. Adams' shot marked the final points of the game, as Walkerville didn't score again.
For a team that revolves around the production of Terra Cluchey and Jhordan Miller-Rowe, the sight of another player delivering in the clutch was a welcome one.
"Jhordan and Terra, I'm confident that they'll give me those points," Falcons' coach Joe Gorton said. "When we get those other players that can step up and give me a couple, and when all of them can give me three or four, that's when we end up at 50 points.
"I don't even know what to say. I'm just so proud of them."
